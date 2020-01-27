WASHINGTON — It was a 5-4 decision made along ideological lines, and it could have a monumental impact on the future of millions of families in the United States.
The Supreme Court on Monday reversed a ruling from a federal appeals court in New York which blocked the Trump administration from enforcing new immigration rules.
The Associated Press reports the controversial policy at the center of numerous lawsuits ties an immigrant’s use of public benefits to the decision on whether to approve or deny a green card application. Basically, if an immigrant uses food stamps, Medicaid or housing vouchers – or is likely to need those services in the future – a request for permanent residency can be denied.
NBC News described the change as an expansion of long-standing policy which was designed to prevent immigrants from relying on “cash benefits” as their primary source of income.
According to AP, around 544,000 people apply for green cards every year, and 382,000 of them would now be subject to the new review.
Ken Cuccinelli, the Acting Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, told NBC it’s all about reinforcing "the ideals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility, ensuring that immigrants are able to support themselves and become successful here in America."
The Washington Post says opponents argue the new rule is designed to punish legal immigrants who need financial help, and it will ultimately endanger their health and safety.
