WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a gun law that could be considered a historic landmark for gun advocates.

The court said it would review a law in New York City that limits residents' ability to transport guns outside of their homes, making it the first Second Amendment case for the court in nearly a decade, according to The New York Times.

Gun advocates and proponents have asked to strike down the law, which limits transportation even to practice ranges or second homes, according to USA Today.

The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association sued to challenge the New York law, saying that it was the only city that had the strict gun law and that residents are "constitutionally entitled to hone [lawfully purchased and duty registered handguns'] safe and effective use."

The ruling on the case could further solidify the court's stance on future Second Amendment cases, which would be enticing to the Supreme Court's conservative members.

Late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia pushed for upholding gun rights, helping to write and determine the court's decision in the landmark 2008 case, District of Columbia V. Heller.

The court upheld the individual's right to possess firearms for self-defense reasons, determining that D.C.'s ban on personal handgun registrations was unconstitutional.

Since Scalia's challenge, the court has declined eight cases involving Scalia's firm stance on Second Amendment rights, USA Today reports. Some of the cases included upholding Chicago's semiautomatic weapons ban, public gun-carrying prohibitions, age limits for gun-carrying in Texas and gun lock requirements in San Francisco.

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's ascension to the high court could help gun advocates get their way.

Kavanaugh is expected to side more with Supreme Court conservatives. And, while it has not been determined whether he will push for striking down current gun laws, his track record shows that he is a strong Second Amendment supporter. He determined that handguns are protected by the amendment, and he said he "saw no real difference, from a constitutional perspective, between handguns and semi-automatic weapons," according to SCOTUSblog.

