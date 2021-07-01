How to talk to your kids about what happened at the Capitol

We talked with a licensed marriage and family therapist to get advice on how to talk to our kids about what happed at the U.S. Capitol.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the riots unfolded Wednesday, what did you say to your kids? What can we say to them today?

We talked to a family therapist to give us some help having some tough conversations.

The first thing KathyDan Moore, a licensed marriage and family therapist, said is: ask your kids what they're hearing about what happened yesterday. What are they talking about at school? How are they feeling about it? Let them process it and ask you questions.

For young kids, Moore says to assure them they're safe. Information and transparency will make them feel safe. And talk to them about "good" and "bad" actions. She tells her clients to not say good or bad people, but rather describe it as bad actions. Talk to them about how it was scary, but reassure them they are safe.

Then, for older children and teens, Moore says to keep your own emotions out of play. Let them have their own ideas and empower them to talk about their point of view. Give them the platform to have their own ideas.

One conversation is not enough. Ask them if they have more questions and offer yourself up to talk about it.

"This is a platform where you say 'I'm available.' And if you're available for this, then you're available for other things and anything big and I just think there's a lack of being open and taking the time with regular consistency to be available for our kids to talk," says Moore.

We also talked about the fact you and your spouse may have a difference of opinion about what happened. Moore says it's really important your kids do not overhear what you would not say to them directly. If you are in disagreement, have that conversation in private. She says you don't need to make it something else your children have to digest.

