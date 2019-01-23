ST PETERSBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Supreme Court says certain transgender people can be banned from serving in our military.

But the legal wrangling isn’t over yet.

On Tuesday, the high court split 5-4 in allowing the Trump administration to go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender men and women while court challenges continue.

The decision clears the way for the Pentagon to bar enlistment by people who have undergone a gender transition. It will also allow the administration to require that military personnel serve as members of their biological gender unless they began a gender transition under less restrictive Obama administration rules.

Nancy Jones, a retired master sergeant in the Air Force, says she’s disheartened by Tuesday’s decision. Before her retirement from service in 1991, she was married and known as Daniel Jones. Jones, who now lives in the Bay area, received the Department of Defense meritorious service medal for honorable service but says she couldn’t live in freedom until she retired.

"To me it reads more like, 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,’” Jones said of the Trump administration’s military policy on transgender individuals. “Come in, you keep it quiet, just do your job, don't tell anyone and you can serve.”

It remains unclear if transgender individuals impacted by the policy will be immediately discharged, which worries Jones.

“The military has always been inclusive if you can do the job,” Jones said. “Do we discharge, do we move people around, do we take them out of this, what’s going to be the cost of readiness?”

The Trump administration has sought for more than a year to change the Obama-era rules and had urged the justices to take up cases about its transgender troop policy immediately, but the court declined for now.

Those cases will continue to move through lower courts and could eventually reach the Supreme Court again.

The Pentagon said its policy on transgender troops is based on professional military judgment and necessary to "ensure the most lethal and combat effective fighting force." Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said lower court rulings had forced the military to "maintain a prior policy that poses a risk to military effectiveness and lethality."

Currently, nearly two dozen countries—including Canada, Israel, and the United Kingdom—allow transgender people to openly serve in the military, according to a 2016 study from the RAND Corporation which found the policy had “little or no impact on unit cohesion, operational effectiveness, or readiness.”

Until a few years ago U.S. service members could be discharged from the military for being transgender. That changed under the Obama administration.

But after President Donald Trump took office, the administration delayed the enlistment date, saying the issue needed further study. In late July 2017 the president tweeted that the government would not allow "Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

The Trump administration's revised policy on transgender troops dates to March 2018. The policy generally bars transgender people from serving unless they do so "in their biological sex" and do not seek to undergo a gender transition. But it has an exception for transgender troops who relied on the Obama-era rules to begin the process of changing their gender.

A 2016 survey estimated that about 1 percent of active duty service members, about 9,000 men and women, identify as transgender.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

