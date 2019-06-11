WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration is proposing a new rule that would let faith-based foster care and adoption groups deny service to LGBTQ couples.

CBS News reports the measure would roll back a 2016 policy by President Barack Obama's administration and make even fewer families available to kids waiting to be adopted.

The White House claims the proposed rule by the Department of Health and Human Services isn't about stopping members of the LGBTQ community from adopting children -- but instead about preventing religious organizations from being forced to make the choice between facilitating adoptions and honoring their faiths, according to CBS.

NBC News says the proposed rule was met with sharp backlash from some Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates.

The conservative Family Research Council, on the other hand, applauded the move and commended President Trump for "his courage," according to the news network.

There will be a 30-day comment period on the proposal.

