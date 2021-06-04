US Congressman Alcee Hastings dies at 84

He was the most senior member of Florida's congressional delegation.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings has died, according to multiple reports.

Florida Politics says the 84-year-old Democrat, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a couple years ago, passed away Tuesday.

“Our community and state has lost a dedicated and steadfast leader this morning. It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences to the Hastings family for the passing of my friend, mentor, fraternity brother and our leader, Congressman Alcee Hastings,” Senator and Democratic Leader-Designate Perry Thurston told Florida Politics in a statement.

Hastings was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992. He served on the House Rules Committee and was part of developing the rules for the first impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump.

As the South Florida Sun-Sentinel points out, the congressman crusaded against racial injustice. He was a lawyer, then a judge – who was impeached and removed from office. He went on to win 15 elections to Congress, often by large margins or without opposition.