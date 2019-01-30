DORAL, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled a trip to South Florida to visit with people in the Venezuelan community, CBS News reports.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence are scheduled to fly Friday into Miami, according to a White House official speaking with CBS News. Once landed, the vice president is scheduled to meet with Venezuelan exiles and other community leaders for a roundtable discussion and speech.

It is expected to take place at the Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart are slated to join Vice President Pence.

He is expected to reiterate support for the people of Venezuela amid an ongoing political crisis in the South American country. In recent weeks, a movement against embattled president Nicolas Maduro has escalated into protests and support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The U.S. and about two dozen other nations recognize Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president; China and Russia support Maduro.

