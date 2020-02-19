LAS VEGAS — Six Democratic candidates hoping to unseat President Donald Trump will take their places at a podium Wednesday night for the ninth presidential debate.

There will be a new face on stage this time around: former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch

The debate, sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent newspaper, starts at 9 p.m. ET. NBC says people can watch live on NBC News, MSNBC and, in Spanish, on Universo.

The Nevada Independent also will stream it on its website.

This story will be updated with a live player should one become available.

Who will be on stage?

Six candidates made the cut to be on the debate stage, with rules specifying a candidate must either 1. earn 10 percent support in four polls or 2. earn at least 12 percent of support in any two polls or 3. earn at least one pledged delegate from the caucus and primary in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Earlier debates required a fundraising criterion. The last debate rules specified a candidate needed financial support from at least 225,000 unique donors, with at least 1,000 per state in at least 20 states.

Bloomberg could not participate in debates because of that rule; the billionaire said he would not accept political donations and instead use his own money for the campaign.

These candidates will join him:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer did not qualify for the Nevada debate.

Are there more debates?

Yes. Three, in fact. The next, tenth debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, North Carolina. CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will host the event.

All of the candidates on stage in Nevada qualify for the next debate, and Gabbard and Steyer have until end-of-day Feb. 24 to qualify.

