SARASOTA, Fla. — What's it like to work for President Trump?
It's a questions his former Chief of Staff can answer, and the retired general said there's an art and science behind the job.
John Kelly served at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue from 2017 to 2018.
He believes the tough part for any newly-elected president is understanding the different layers of power in Washington with the three branches of government. Things just don't move as fast as the president might like, but in his role as chief of staff, it was Kelly's job to make sure the president knew his options.
You can watch our extended interview with General John Kelly from the Van Wezel Performing Arts here:
RELATED: Watch live: Trump impeachment defense resumes as Dems demand Bolton as witness
RELATED: Supreme Court sides with President Trump on stricter immigration rules
