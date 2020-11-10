Second presidential debate canceled, third debate still likely

But political analysts warn that a final debate may not happen if a format cannot be settled on.

TAMPA, Fla. — The second presidential debate was canceled Friday night by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

That is one less opportunity for the two candidates to reach tens of millions of voters. Potentially bad news, for President Donald Trump.

If the election were held now, the Pew Research Center found that 52-percent of voters would support Biden, and 42-percent would support Trump.

That's out of a pool of 11,929 U.S. adults, including 10, 543 who are registered voters.

“Well, certainly the second debate being canceled hurts Donald Trump more than it does Joe Biden," said political analyst Dr. Lars Hafner. "Each debate garners about a rating of 70 to 80 million individuals watching the debate. And because that one is now precluded, they really do need to debate in the third one if Donald Trump's going to ever play to that large of an audience again.”

With the second debate off the table, the Trump campaign is focusing heavily on Florida. Donald Trump Jr. stopped in Tampa on Oct. 8, Vice President Mike Pence made two Florida campaign stops on Saturday, and the president will travel to the state on Monday.

And time is precious when it comes to the election.

So far, just over 1.5 million mail-in ballots have already been submitted in the state. “Each day that passes more voters bank their votes, and there's no change in those votes, and there's no persuadable voters left," Hafner said. "So that's why you're seeing them all come to Florida because Florida is voting as we speak.”

Biden hasn’t been in the state recently, with his last visit falling on Oct. 5, but that will likely change. “Florida is ground zero, we will see more of the Biden team or the Trump team here in Florida from now until Election Day," Hafner said.

In the meantime, the Commission on Presidential Debates, and the two campaigns, are discussing the final debate. A format has not been settled on, and the difference in preference could result in another canceled debate.

“It's still up for negotiation as to whether they can go forward or whether there will be no debate number three," Hafner said.

As of right now, the final debate is still scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

