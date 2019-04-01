Hours after becoming one of the first Muslim women in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib told a crowd of supporters, "We're gonna impeach the motherf*****."

Jon Levine, the media editor for entertainment news site The Wrap, posted to Twitter a video of Tlaib speaking at an event hosted by group MoveOn.

"...people love you, and you win," Tlaib says in the video. "And when your son looks at you and says 'mamma, look you won, bullies don't win.' And I say, 'baby, they don't because we're gonna go in there and we're gonna impeach the motherf*****."

WARNING: The video below contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The congresswoman's comments were also tweeted by other reporters at the event, including The Washington Post's Dave Weigel, Daniel Marans with The Huffington Post and Nestor Ruiz, the digital organizer for United We Dream and the person who shot the video.

Following the comments, Tlaib tweeted Friday morning that she "will always speak truth to power."

Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that the Democrats "only want to impeach me because they know they can't win 2020."

Tlaib first made history in 2008 by becoming the first Muslim woman ever elected to the Michigan state legislature. She was also only the second Muslim woman ever elected to a state legislature anywhere in the U.S.

She is the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress. During her swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, she wore a traditional thobe dress and took the oath of office using Thomas Jefferson's copy of the Quran.

