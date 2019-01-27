BUFFALO, N.Y. — As state lawmakers return to Albany next week, another agenda item for Governor Andrew Cuomo will surface. That is more gun safety legislation.

Some GOP lawmakers from Western New York say they will debate and oppose the measures but realize they can't stop them with Democrats now in control.

As Governor Andrew Cuomo put it on Friday, "We don't want less gun control. We want more sensible gun control."

The Governor is setting a tone for state lawmakers, as it's expected new measures will pass next week.

They include: a ban on bump stocks which convert a semi-automatic weapon to near automatic fire, a firearm violence research program in the SUNY system for more gun control options, and an extended waiting list for a potential gun buyer who does not immediately clear a background check.

Another measure on gun storage in a home with minors may be considered.

But the most contentious measure may be the red flag element. It allows family members, schools, and law enforcement to seek a court order to remove access to guns from anyone deemed a threat to others or themselves. Some Republican lawmakers say it goes too far without qualified assessments of the risk factor.

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello of Niagara Falls suggests, "immediately bring in a mental health professional to assess it. If there has been a history this can be brought forth. But they're allowing individuals to make a decision based upon unfounded allegations."

Opponents such as State Senator Robert Ortt also cite due process concerns for owners to reclaim weapons if there's no valid threat. And overall he is critical of these new measures.

"The wording of the bills and how they're gonna be applied really is designed in my view to reduce legal gun ownership, reduce access to legal guns ... while doing nothing to reduce access to illegal guns."

But Governor Cuomo again proudly cites the original SAFE ACT as a rationale to seek further gun safety laws.

"We passed the toughest gun safety law in the United States of America after the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut. I took a lot of political heat for it. It was the first in the nation."