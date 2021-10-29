x
New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor

The move was widely anticipated from the woman whose office investigated allegations Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.
Credit: AP
New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question after announcing that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in New York. James said that the state is seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that she will run for governor of New York, challenging incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.

James made the announcement on Twitter, along with a short video. 

The move was widely anticipated from the woman whose office investigated allegations Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

 The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role. 

She’s expected to be a strong challenger for the Democratic nomination against Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor.

