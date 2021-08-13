Speaker Carl Heastie announced the decision with a statement released on Friday afternoon.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly is 'suspending' its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon and comes three days after Cuomo announced he will resign later this month.

Cuomo made the announcement one week after the New York State Attorney General's office released the findings of the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against the governor. With Cuomo stepping down, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is set to become New York State's first female governor in less than two weeks.

According to New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the impeachment investigation will be suspended when the governor officially steps down on August 25. Heastie says this decision was made because the investigation was meant to determine whether or not the governor should stay in office. Additionally, Heastie notes that the constitution does not allow the legislature to impeach an elected official who is not in office.

Heastie goes on to say that he believes the evidence gathered against the governor "could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned."

Below you can read the full statement from Speaker Carl Heastie on the Impeachment Investigation:

"After consulting with Chair Lavine and my majority colleagues, the Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation upon the governor’s resignation taking effect on August 25.

"There are two reasons for this decision. First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office. The governor’s resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advised by Chair Lavine - with the assistance of counsel - of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office (see attached memo).

"Let me be clear - the committee’s work over the last several months, although not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor. Underscoring the depth of this investigation, this evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This evidence - we believe - could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned.

"I have asked Chair Lavine to turn over to the relevant investigatory authorities all the evidence the committee has gathered. We are well aware that the attorney general is investigating issues concerning the governor’s memoir; the Eastern District of the United States attorney has been investigating the administration’s actions concerning nursing home data; and there are active investigations by local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions - Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau and Oswego - concerning incidents of sexual misconduct.