Nikki Fried meets with residents of Silver Oaks Apartment complex

During a gubernatorial campaign tour, she spoke with residents who have been dealing with mold, rats, and sewage leaks.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried on Tuesday toured the troubled Silver Oaks Apartments, which have been the target of repeated complaints from tenants.

Last month, a spokesperson for the complex said "corrective measures" were being taken to address what residents had described as substandard living conditions.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor have both released statements in recent weeks, regarding the apartment complex's condition. Rubio even called on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to conduct inspections.

This week, a spokesperson for Fried said she had called on HUD to find solutions, too. Her office described the living conditions at Silver Oaks as "hazardous."

Sen. Rubio's staff visited the apartments on April 14 and noted every unit had an infestation of roaches and rats.

Fried's visit to the complex on Tuesday was part of a campaign tour focusing on housing affordability. During the trip to Tampa, she met with Silver Oaks tenants and held a press conference outside the entrance.