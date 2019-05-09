CALIFORNIA, USA — The law that required a person to help a police officer asking for help in California was struck down after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill, the Sacramento Bee reports.

The law made it a misdemeanor crime for any "abled-bodied person 18 years of age or older" to not help a police officer asking for assistance under the California Posse Comitatus Act of 1872.

The California State Sheriff's Association opposed the bill, saying in a statement given to the newspaper, "There are situations in which a peace officer might look to private persons for assistance in matters of emergency or risks to public safety and we are unconvinced that this statute should be repealed.”

The legislative director of the association, Cory M. Salzillo, expressed concerns to CNN that the bill would discourage people from giving assistance and help law enforcement.

It was used by law enforcement to form legal posses in order to hunt outlaws during the "Wild West Days," CNN reports.

The State Senate Bill was sponsored by Senator Bob Hertzberg on January 30, after he reportedly asked his interns to look for outdated laws.

"Thank you to my interns for finding a law that belongs in the history books, not the law books," Senator Hertzberg told CNN.

RELATED: 15 House Republicans now saying they won't run again in 2020

RELATED: 33 bodies from California boat fire recovered, 1 missing

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter