Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum for Florida governor.

In a statement, the 44th president described Gillum as "a proven fighter" who would work to improve health care for Floridians.

"Andrew is a proven fighter with the courage and determination to stand up for Florida families," President Obama wrote. "As Governor, Andrew will expand access to affordable health care, protect Floridians with pre-existing conditions, invest in education, protect the environment and build an economy that works for all. Andrew believes that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and he will make expanding Medicaid a priority on day one as governor."

►Related: Who is Andrew Gillum? The Florida Democrat is one step closer to becoming governor

►Related: Who is Ron DeSantis? The Republican just became the GOP nominee for Florida governor

Gillum called the former president's support an honor.

"It's truly an honor to receive the endorsement of Barack Obama," Gillum wrote on Twitter. "Progress is on the ballot. Hope is on the ballot. A brighter future for Florida is on the ballot. Let's #BringItHome!"

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Gillum is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis -- a decorated Iraq War veteran, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. On Monday, Gillum was leading in most polls.

The governor's race between Gillum and DeSantis has become a sort of proxy version of the presidential race between Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Gillum has campaigned on a platform that includes raising the minimum wage and expanding government-run health care services, while DeSantis has run for increased border security and lower taxes.

Last year, President Trump tweeted his support for DeSantis.

"Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!" the President wrote.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP