COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has scheduled a news conference to discuss Sunday's deadly mass shooting in Dayton.

DeWine will speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday from the Ohio Statehouse.

Crowds drowned out DeWine's speech Sunday night, where the governor visited a candlelight vigil to remember the victims in Dayton's Oregon District.

While DeWine praised the city for its "love and resiliency," several protesters began chanting "Do something!", a reference to the perceived inaction of state and federal lawmakers to curb gun violence in the United States.

After DeWine left the stage Sunday night and with the crowd still chanting, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley asked them to be respectful. She had previously praised DeWine and his wife, Fran, for visiting the city and offering their help in the aftermath of the tragedy, despite their differences on firearms.

DeWine declined to provide solutions for potential gun reform, citing respect for the victims. He told reporters that he's open to discussing gun control changes, but added that more details are needed before decisions should be made.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan had strong remarks in response to DeWine.

"That's bullshit," Ryan said during an interview with WKYC Monday morning. "I mean, let's be honest, that's horseshit. Go explain that to these families. We've had more mass shootings and more people killed in the last 10 or 15 years than we lost in 9/11. What are we studying? There's nothing to study anymore."

