State Rep. Mike Loychik issued a statement saying he wants to introduce legislation to rename Mosquito Lake State Park.

An Ohio lawmaker wants to rename a state park in his district in honor of former President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) issued a statement saying he wants to introduce legislation to rename Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County as Donald J. Trump State Park.

"This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County."