A woman whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting has won a seat on the Broward County School Board.

Lori Alhadeff, who daughter Alyssa died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, secured a whopping 65 percent of Tuesday's primary vote -- enough to automatically take the seat and avoid a November runoff.

Alhadeff campaigned for increased school safety and stricter gun laws in Florida.

Several Parkland families have urged school administrators to make campuses more secure.

The Parkland shooting killed 17 people.

