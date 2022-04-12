Your guide to the Pasco County 2022 municipal elections

There are four cities with contenders for open seats: Dade City, New Port Richey, Port Richey and St. Leo.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It's election day in parts of Pasco County with open seats across four cities up for grabs.

Those living in Dade City, New Port Richey, Port Richey and St. Leo have contenders vying for seats on city commission, city council and town commission.

Here's what you need to know:

When and where can I vote?

Voting will take place on April 12, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. You'll want to remember to bring your photo and signature identification when you go vote.

If you're not sure where to vote, you can look up your precinct here.

How can I view a sample ballot?

Separate sample ballots are available for each individual election on the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website. You can find them here.

Who are the candidates?

Dade City Commission Group 1:

Scott Black

Kelly Smith

Dade City Commission Group 2:

Ann Cosentino

Keeley R. Karatinos

New Port Richey Council Member:

Peter A. Altman

Dell deChant

Frank Ferreri

Kelly E. Mothershead

Thomas A. O'Neill

George Romagnoli

Port Richey Council Member:

Bill Colombo

John E. Hoover

Linda Rodriguez

St. Leo Town Commissioner (Seat 5):