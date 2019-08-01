The U.S. government is now on the 18th day of the partial shutdown Tuesday.

The shutdown has caused concern for some government-run departments, including problems for the work immigration verification system, tax refund concerns, and potential concerns for food stamps.

Along with other impacts of the shutdown, the Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service line now appears to be out of service.

In other words, the hotline for people to call in animal cruelty and agricultural/plant concerns is unavailable.

The USDA's website says "The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service protects and promotes U.S. agricultural health, regulates genetically engineered organisms, administers the Animal Welfare Act, and manages wildlife damage."

We decided to call the tipline, and got a disconnection error message.

PETA says it has stepped in "to fill the void."

Alka Chandna, vice president of laboratory investigation cases at PETA, says the USDA has shut down what is considered "nonessential" services even though it is their responsibility to respond to the abuse of dogs.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

PETA decided to call and noted the hotline wasn't working.

"We know that these animals are totally vulnerable and can die because they're not given proper care," Chandna said.

"It is troubling to us that we have more than 1,100 labs in this country and people who work in these facilities have nowhere to go, nowhere in the government to go to talk about problems they're witnessing, so that's when PETA decided, you know, we have a whistleblower hotline, we decided we needed to amplify our activities with all hands on deck and we need to step in."

Chandna also expressed concerned that with the government shutdown, animals are being unimaginably damaged even though they're not government employees or contractors.

PETA is offering a phone hotline and email where people can contact them to report animal abuse and remain anonymous.

"Since our founding, we have worked with whistleblowers, we've relied on people in labs and circuses, along with details and photos in these places where animals are being abused," Chandna added.

The hotline can be reached at (757) 962-8355.

"People in the country care about animals; we know that they're sensitive beings and all of us are heartbroken," she added.

She added that PETA continues to be motivated by people in the public who step up to help animals and say they have received dozens of calls from people everywhere about concerns on ongoing cases, dog breeding and breeding facilities for labs, and dog daycare centers.

"People were excited to see they still have an outlet," Chandna added, "[The hotline is] definitely going to continue to a place that people can come and tell us where it's going on."

She added that PETA works with whistleblowers to provide advice to people who want to help on how to go forward. They can help provide affidavits for the whistleblower who can attest to various problems, file complaints to the government, and can help get fines levied and licenses pulled, even getting animals confiscated.

"We do whatever we have to help the animals and get policy changes that leave animals out of the equation so they're safe and not vulnerable to misuse as well," Chandna said.

In terms of investigations and in extreme cases, she added that they send an investigator to get hired at the facilities in question to get hard evidence of what's going on, from hidden cameras to eyewitness investigations.

"It's up to all of us to advocate and provide support for animals and be a voice for animals," Chandna added. "The impact of the government shutdown is insane. It's really heartbreaking, it's just terrifying. It's a bad situation either way."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.