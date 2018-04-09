Democrats are calling for a delay in the confirmation hearings of President Donald Trump's second Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, objecting to the late release of documents the evening before.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California began a round of Democratic objections as Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley tried to open the hearings Tuesday morning. Harris said that Democrats received approximately 40,000 documents that they have not had time to review. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut also objected, as did Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii. Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey says, "We are rushing through this process in a way that is unnecessary."

Grassley responded: "You are taking advantage of my decency and integrity."

Protesters are also interrupting the hearing. One shouted, "an illegitimate president cannot make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court."

