Political strategists say President Trump contracting COVID-19 changes everything

TAMPA, Fla. — With President Trump contracting the coronavirus, those big political rallies which have been a key element of his re-election strategy, must now be postponed or cancelled.

That includes events scheduled here in Florida.

From a campaign strategist’s perspective, this changes everything, as they try to contend with what Political Strategist Ryan Cassin calls, “Perhaps the largest October surprise we could imagine.”

“This is monumental,” said Political Expert Susan MacManus.

In toss-up states like Florida, the president‘s greatest asset, according to political strategists, is himself and his ability to fire-up his base at crowded in-person rallies.

That strategy, now off the table, has left his campaign scrambling.

“Everything from the top to the bottom is being reconsidered,” said Cassin, CEO at Beast Digital Political Strategies.

One of the first casualties in the president’s campaign schedule was a canceled rally that had been set for Friday in Sanford.

Without that personal interaction, the campaign’s ground game in states like Florida, say strategists, is that much more important.

“A lot of this is, let’s stick to the game plan, we’ve already identified our voters,” said Adam Smith, a consultant at Mercury, LLC in Tampa. “Let’s make sure they get out to the polls.”

It’s unclear is whether the president’s illness will force them to cancel the October 15th town hall debate in Miami.

In his absence, some strategists say look for more visits from surrogates like Vice President Pence or Trump family members.

“And nobody can fill in that gap 100%, but you have to re-double your efforts across the board on every level. From your surrogates going out, your organization, your boots on the ground. Volunteers recruiting,” said Republican Strategist April Schiff with Strategic Solutions of Florida.

Some political experts say the Biden campaign has to reconsider its strategy too by walking a tight rope which still questions the president’s COVID19 response - without appearing unsympathetic.

“There’s a lot of sensitivity in the way that you do this so that it doesn’t alienate your supporters and also doesn’t turn off people who might’ve been on the fence,” said MacManus.

But the biggest challenge, say strategists, is the elephant in the room, which is an administration that critics say has tried to divert attention from COVID19 – and is now at the center of it.

“This is an issue that is not favorable to the President,” said Cassin. “And of course, him getting it, him contracting COVID now means that the spotlight is back on coronavirus for the last 30 days of this campaign.”

