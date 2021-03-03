Poll: Majority of registered Florida voters approve of Gov. Ron DeSantis

The same Mason-Dixon poll showed the Florida governor's poll numbers underwater last summer. They since have recovered.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than half of surveyed Florida registered voters give a "thumbs up" to how Gov. Ron DeSantis is running the state.

A Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy poll released Tuesday showed 53 percent of respondents approve of how DeSantis is handling his job, while 42 percent disapprove. Five percent were undecided.

The results are a marked improvement over July 2020 when DeSantis' poll numbers were underwater: 49 percent disapproved of his performance while 45 percent approved. At that time, the number of new COVID-19 cases reached its summertime peak.

The February 2021 poll interviewed 625 registered Florida voters live by telephone, according to how the poll was conducted. Its margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

"The sun is rising here in Florida and the Sunshine State will soon be reaching new horizons," the governor said during his State of the State address, defending his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats have criticized the governor, saying he didn't do enough to save lives.

But those who might challenge the Republican governor are running far behind, the Mason-Dixon poll shows. The state's top elected Democratic official, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, polls at 42 percent to DeSantis' 51 percent in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat who served as a Republican governor from 2007-11, also is running behind DeSantis by 51 to 42 percent.

"Voters are split along predictable party lines, but DeSantis builds his margins with strong showings among independent voters, leading Fried by 58%-29% and Crist by 60%-28% among those who are not party affiliated," the poll said.

A majority of respondents in Tampa Bay approve of DeSantis' performance as governor by 58 percent to 38 percent, the poll found.

While DeSantis enjoys good marks at home, a straw poll taken over the weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando says he would be Republicans' top pick to run for higher office in 2024 -- if former President Donald Trump isn't on the ticket.