Port Clinton man praised by President Trump for yard mural supporting 2020 campaign

'Thanks also to your fantastic Ohio neighbors.'

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A Port Clinton man is getting national attention in the form of presidential praise.

JR Majewski has been making headlines for transforming his lawn into a reelection campaign logo for President Trump. Majewski's yard, which is now primarily colored blue, features the words: "TRUMP 2020: KEEP AMERICA... GREAT!"

His efforts have now captured the attention of President Trump himself.

"Thank you to J.R. Majewski, a great Air Force Veteran and Trump Supporter who did a beautiful job of turning his lawn into a giant Trump Sign," President Trump tweeted. "Thanks also to your fantastic Ohio neighbors. We are making record progress on JOBS, etc. Big Silent Majority!!!"

Majewski expressed his gratitude for the message from President Trump.

"I was honored, but not surprised that the President took the time out of his schedule to do that," Majewski tells 3News in an e-mail. "Especially his recognition of my neighbors who have been so great."

His yard mural also includes a sign with the following message: "Yes we support Trump and yes we an be friends even if you don't."

The 2020 election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3 as President Trump is up against former Vice President Joe Biden.