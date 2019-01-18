WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Friday afternoon, and there is speculation he could announce yet another high-level suspension.

Sun-Sentinel columnist Steve Bousquet reports DeSantis could possibly suspend Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher because of her handling of votes after November’s midterm elections.

DeSantis is set to speak around 1 p.m. ET Friday in West Palm Beach.

In November, Bucher blamed outdated machines for missing a recount deadline. The vote-counting equipment vendor used to count Palm Beach County ballots said human error – not equipment – was to blame for the county’s election problems.

The U.S. Justice Department monitored several counties throughout the country during the midterm elections, including Palm Beach County.

Last week, DeSantis suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel over his handling of the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

DeSantis has yet to name his last of three selections to the Florida Supreme Court as of Friday morning. The governor appointed Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa to the state’s highest court earlier this month.

Three Florida Supreme Court justices are retiring: Barbara Pariente, Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince.

DeSantis has not said when he will appoint a justice to fill the third Florida Supreme Court vacancy.

Related: Former Broward County elections official Snipes was denied due process, federal judge rules

Previous: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pushing to end state ban on smokeable medical marijuana

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.