JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Donald Trump Jr. will be in Jacksonville Wednesday for a "Make America Great Again!" event, according to President Donald Trump's campaign.

The event will take place at Diamond D's Ranch at 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at noon. The president's son is expected to share information regarding President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again agenda, according to the event posting.