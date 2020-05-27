President Trump threatens to regulate social media companies after getting fact-checked

Twitter fact-checked two of the president's tweets about mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — President Trump is not happy with social media giant Twitter.

On Wednesday, the President threatened to shut down or regulate social media companies after Twitter fact-checked two of his Tweets about mail-in ballots on Tuesday. It's the first time Twitter has fact-checked the president, and it comes after their latest policy changes on misinformation that they rolled out earlier this year.

The tweet that started it all shows President Trump blasting mail-in ballots, saying they are fraudulent and suggesting they would lead to a rigged election. Just below is a blue exclamation point with the words "Get the facts about mail-in ballots." When you click, it shares a "What you need to know" section with facts about the topic and lists other articles and quotes on the topic as well for you to get context. For this specific tweet, it debunks President Trump's claims about mail-in voting fraud.

But why is Twitter acting now to police misinformation? At the beginning of the year, Twitter announced that starting March 5, the company would begin labeling tweets with misinformation -- to help provide context so people could read facts on the topic. This decision came after the company asked thousands of tweeters from around the world to help them develop a new policy. The feedback they got showed that users wanted "more accurate information," and they wanted misinformation labeled to help distinguish between fact and fiction. They also asked Twitter to remove harmful content and to discipline or suspend accounts that share misleading information.

So, why is this important? Social media giants have been harshly criticized for not doing anything about misinformation spreading on their sites for years. Especially after the 2016 election when Facebook newsfeeds were bombarded with propaganda and inaccurate claims.

And while a simple flag like this one -- educating people on mail-in ballots -- is a small step, it can make a big difference with someone who has more than 80 million followers on Twitter.

Twitter says its new fact-checking policy isn't perfect, but if you think the company has made a mistake and flagged something in error, you can appeal on its website by clicking here.

