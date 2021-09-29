Former President Donald Trump to attend House GOP fundraiser in Tampa

The event will raise money to support Republican congressional reelection campaigns.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion Monday night in Tampa.

In a statement, the 45th president said he would speak at the annual dinner of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, which obtained an invitation back in late September, tickets to the private dinner and reception start at $5,000 – with VIP packages going for more than a quarter-million dollars. The event is reportedly being held at the Tampa Convention Center.