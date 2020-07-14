CBS News asked why Black Americans are being killed by police. President Trump said 'so are white people'

CBS News' Catherine Herridge interviewed President Trump on Tuesday, asking for his views on national unrest and plans for reopening schools.

CBS News on Tuesday interviewed President Donald Trump, asking him questions about two of the biggest stories affecting Americans: National unrest following the death of George Floyd and the decisions surrounding reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about the killing of George Floyd in police custody and the weeks of national and global unrest that followed, Trump said Floyd's death was "terrible."

But, when CBS News' Catherine Herridge asked him why Black Americans are "still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country," Trump said:

"So are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people."

Several studies show Black Americans are more likely to die at the hands of police than white people. One study said Black men are about 3.5 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than white men, and another study said one in 1,000 Black men in the United States can expect to die in police custody over the course of their lifetimes.

That study, published last year, said police use of force is a leading cause of death for young men of color in the U.S.

In the same interview, Trump was asked about his thoughts on school districts around the country considering not reopening for in-person classes this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said districts that aren't planning to reopen are making a "terrible decision."

"What do you tell parents and teachers who feel that it is unsafe to go back?" Herridge asked the president.

"I would tell parents and teachers that you should find yourself a new person whoever is in charge of that decision because it's a terrible decision," Trump said. "Because children and parents are dying from that trauma, too. They're dying because they can't do what they're doing. Mothers can't go to work because all of a sudden they have to stay home and watch their child, and fathers."

