President Trump's Sanford rally canceled after he tests positive for COVID-19

SANFORD, Fla. — President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test has forced him to cancel a rally scheduled for Friday in Sanford, Florida.

This campaign trip was likely going to be one of many stops in Florida as we get closer to the election.

Polls on FiveThirtyEight shows the President behind former Vice President Joe Biden by 2.3% in Florida.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The sunshine state carries 29 electoral votes, which makes it a key battleground state. 10 Tampa Bay political analyst Lars Hafner says the most important part of the state is the I-4 corridor and Tampa bay.

Hafner previously told us, "you win the I-4 corridor, you win Florida. And because Trump only won Florida by about 100,000 votes last time, it's in play."

The last time the President was in Florida was a week ago. He was in Miami for a Latinos for Trump roundtable.

President Trump does have a couple of options to continue campaigning. If he is feeling well enough and his family is healthy, he can send one of his children to campaign here and possibly bring him up with a virtual message.

The president's daughter, Ivanka, was in Tampa a couple of weeks ago campaigning for her father.

