President Trump heads back to Florida to continue campaigning

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — With Election Day just two weeks away, it does not appear campaigning in the Sunshine State shows any sign of letting up.
President Donald Trump will be back in Florida to hold two "Make America Great Again" rallies on Friday. His first stop will be at 4:30 p.m in The Villages, and the second will be at 7 p.m. in Pensacola.
The president's campaign said the stops will also feature remarks from other Republican candidates.
"All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer," the president's campaign said in a release.
As of Oct. 21, just over 2.9 million mail-in ballots and 720,000 early voting submissions have already been recorded in the state.
