RALEIGH, N.C. — President Trump has been invited to North Carolina to deliver his "State of the Union" Address.

Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Tim Moore wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to deliver his second State of the Union address in the state’s General Assembly chambers.

Moore wrote in part, “I also believe taking your message outside of the nation’s gilded capital to a state government venue reflects the priorities of your administration, and those of our Congress, to create success not only for federal institutions and programs but for the American people they serve.”

He also wrote, “North Carolina, like Washington D.C., has a balanced government that provides opportunity for all voices to be heard through dialogue rather than division.”

In closing, he wrote, “The majestic character of our state House chamber and the splendor of North Carolina’s breathtaking landscapes are a fitting venue to deliver your second State of the Union address.

The President of the United States is always welcome in the Old North State, where the weak grow strong, and the strong grow great. In fact, President Bill Clinton addressed a joint session of the North Carolina General Assembly here on March 13, 1997.

I am honored to invite you to speak to the American people in this year’s State of the Union address from the North Carolina House of Representatives.”

READ THE FULL LETTER: Tim Moore's Letter To President Trump

RELATED: Shutdown day 28: Trump, Pelosi feud heats up again

RELATED: Trump responds to Pelosi's State of Union request by postponing her travel abroad