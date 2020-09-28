President Trump set to make campaign stop in Central Florida

The rally will be held at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Oct. 2.

SANFORD, Fla. — President Donald Trump is headed to the sunshine state for his latest campaign rally Friday.

The "Make America Great Again" event is set to be held on Oct. 2 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport with doors opening at 4 p.m ahead of its 7 p.m. start.

Anyone interested in getting tickets can register for up to two tickets per cell phone number here.

The president was just in Florida on Sept. 24 for a separate rally in Jacksonville. Among the topics discussed were the coronavirus, economy, jobs, the second amendment and his future goals for Americans.

