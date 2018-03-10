TAMPA, Fla. -- A Special Operations liaison from Florida is set to be nominated to an ambassador role by President Trump.

Trump announced he intends to nominate Ronald Douglas Johnson to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of El Salvador.

Ambassadors are the highest-ranking diplomats. Plenipotentiary means the full power to represent the government.

A release from the White House came Wednesday, along with another nomination for a new director of the U.S. Marshal Service.

The release said Johnson has a 30-year career in the U.S. government, starting in the Army and retiring in 1998 as a colonel, then working as a member of the intelligence community.

Johnson currently works in Tampa as a CIA Science and Technology Liaison for the U.S. Special Operations Command. He previously worked as a special advisor to the U.S. Southern Command.

Johnson has worked on regional issues like refugees, counternarcotics, counterterrorism, human rights and tropical virus control. He has a bachelor's from the University of the State of New York and masters from the National Intelligence University. Johnson also speaks Spanish.

