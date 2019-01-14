The commander in chief lashed out Sunday at Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

President Donald Trump mocked a live stream the senator did on Instagram, in which she drank a beer and stood alongside her husband after launching a presidential exploratory committee.

In a Sunday night tweet, nearly two weeks after Warren's video, the president once again referred to her as Pocahontas -- a term he has used to deride her claims to Native American ancestry.

"If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!" President Trump wrote on Twitter.

Between 150 and 300 Native Americans were killed by U.S. soldiers during the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.

In October, Warren released DNA analysis she claimed indicates she has a very limited Cherokee heritage. The decision to release the findings came after she was questioned for listing Native American ancestry in some academic directories earlier in her career.

Once the DNA test results were made public, the Cherokee Nation slammed the Senator for "undermining tribal interests" and argued the test was "useless to determine tribal citizenship."

Earlier this year, President Trump also tweeted a meme making fun of Warren's presidential bid. The graphic said: "Warren: 1/2020th."

