President Donald Trump has been a frequent visitor to Florida -- both before and after he was elected in 2016.

By our count, his visit to Orlando marks his tenth trip to the Sunshine State in 2018 alone.

Most recently, the president visited Tampa in July when he gave a hearty endorsement for Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis. Back in March, Trump was in West Palm Beach, as March for Our Lives activists took to the streets of Washington, D.C.

Below is a complete list of President Trump's Florida trips this year.

President Trump's 2018 trips to Florida:

Jan. 1, 2018: Visit to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach

Jan. 12-15, 2018: Visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump International Golf Club

Feb. 2-4, 2018: Visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump International Golf Club

Feb. 16-19, 2018: Hospital visit following the Parkland shooting, then a roundtable discussion in Fort Lauderdale, followed by a trip to Mar-a-Lago

March 2-3, 2018: Visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump International Golf Club

March 23-25, 2018: Visit to Mar-a-Lago

March 29-April 1, 2018: Easter visit to Mar-a-Lago

April 16-22, 2018: Miami roundtable on tax cuts, then a visit to Mar-a-Lago where Trump met with Japan's prime minister, followed by a visit to Naval Air Station Key West

July 31, 2018: Visit to Tampa to discuss education, then a rally in support of Ron DeSantis at the Florida State Fairgrounds

