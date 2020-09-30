When is the next presidential debate between Trump and Biden?

The next presidential debate is set for Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

HOUSTON — The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden is the books. But when will they meet again?

The next presidential debate is set for Oct. 15. Before then, the vice-presidential candidates will square off as well.

All of the debates will run from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Central Time and will be moderated by a single person.

Second presidential debate

The next presidential debate is set for Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Fla.

Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor, C-SPAN Networks, will serve as the moderator.

According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting. The questions will be posed by citizens from the South Florida area.

The candidates will have two minutes to respond to each question. There will also be an additional minute for the moderator to facilitate further discussion.

The town meeting participants will be uncommitted voters selected under the supervision of Dr. Frank Newport, senior scientist, at Gallup.

Third presidential debate

The third and final presidential debate scheduled is set for Thursday, Oct. 22 at Belmont University.

Belmont University is located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn. Belmont previously hosted the 2008 Town Hall Presidential Debate.

Kristen Welker, co-anchor Weekend TODAY, White House correspondent, NBC News, will serve as the moderator.

The format for the third debate was to be identical to the first presidential debate. However, following the first debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates told the Associated Press it's adding new “tools to maintain order.”

In a statement, the commission said the first debate "made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

The commission says it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

Vice presidential debate

The vice-presidential candidates will square off on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Kingsbury Hall in Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium on the University of Utah campus.

Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief, USA Today will serve as the moderator.