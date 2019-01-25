TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Commission on Ethics recommends found probable cause that former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum accepted gifts from lobbyists during trips and failed to report them, the Tallahassee Democrat is reporting.

The newspaper said the commission voted behind closed doors on Friday and has reason to believe Gillum violated state ethics laws.

CBS affiliate WCTV confirmed the story through Gillum's attorney Barry Richard, who told the outlet the probable cause is that the former mayor accepted gifts over a $100 threshold -- but not that he solicited any gifts.

The report does not mean Gillum is innocent or guilty.

Richard told WCTV the case would now go to a public evidentiary hearing in front of an independent judge. Gillum could technically settle with the commission or fight the allegations at the hearing.

Gillum made headlines during the 2018 election cycle amid reports that an undercover FBI agent had given him a ticket to the Broadway production of "Hamilton."

After Gillum released receipts from his trip, there was nothing to show who paid for his tickets to “Hamilton," his stay at the Millennium Hotel or who exactly arranged a boat outing to the Statue of Liberty, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Gillum has always maintained his innocence.

“The evidence overwhelmingly shows that Mayor Gillum has consistently conducted himself in accordance with the law," Richard told WCTV.

