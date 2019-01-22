ORLANDO, Fla. — A ballot initiative to slowly increase Florida's minimum wage to $15 an hour is headed to the state's supreme court for review.

Attorney John Morgan of Morgan & Morgan announced Tuesday his initiative got the more than 120,000 signatures needed to send it to the Florida Supreme Court, WKMG reported.

The ballot initiative would increase the state's minimum wage by $1 every year beginning in 2023 until it reaches $15 an hour. In his announcement, Morgan said it would allow small businesses time to adjust.

Florida's minimum wage is currently $8.46.

Now, the state supreme court will review the ballot language. If it's approved, it will be on the 2020 ballot.

Read more about the initiative from WKMG.

Related: Trump appointee becomes DeSantis' final pick for Florida Supreme Court

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.