TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposed 2020 bill would keep animals outside of restaurants if their people were dining indoors.

HB 243 would keep household pets from “traveling through or remaining in indoor portions.” The hope is that places that serve food would be safer and healthier without pets walking around them with their owners.

The bill would direct the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation to pick up the new rules and make a website for the public to complain on. The bill would not pre-empt local ordinances or effect service animals that would be inside restaurants with their owners.

The bill was proposed by Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando.

Florida’s 2020 legislative session kicks off Jan. 14.

Visit Florida’s website has lists of all the dog-friendly bars and restaurants people can take their pets in the sunshine state.

Best Movers Florida named Tampa the top pet-friendly city in Florida. The website said the city has about 20 dog parks. Its proximity to other pet-friendly cities like St. Pete and Sarasota helped Tampa earn the website’s #1 spot.

RELATED: Do not feed your dog this food. It may have Salmonella or Listeria

RELATED: Study finds petting dogs and cats can lower stress in people

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter