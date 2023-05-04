Purple Alert issued for missing Homosassa woman

He car was last spotted in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who hasn't been seen since earlier this week.

A Purple Alert was issued for Michelle Kouskoutis, 45, from Homosassa. She was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, the sheriff's office said. However, her car was last spotted at around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, in Fort Myers.

Deputies say she is known to drive a 2021 silver Kia Soul with a Florida tag #QWRG98.

Kouskoutis is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities are not sure what her clothing description is at this time.