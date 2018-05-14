TAMPA, Fla. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam is rolling out details of his top priority if elected - a plan to boost vocational and technical education in middle and high schools.

Putnam plans to make announcements in the Tampa area and Panama City on Monday. He says that if Florida is going to continue job growth, it needs to better prepare students who don't pursue a four-year college degree to get jobs in trades.

Part of the proposal is to create apprenticeship programs for students and to allow them to earn professional certification in trades while in high school.

Students would also be able to gain college credits for vocational training, similar to Advanced Placement classes.

Putnam is facing U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination to replace outgoing Gov. Rick Scott.

