Nearly 100 LGBTQ candidates won local government seats nationwide in Tuesday night's election, continuing a "rainbow wave" that kicked off during the 2018 elections.

Some of those wins happened in historically conservative states like Kentucky and Virginia, which also saw huge Democratic victories.

The Victory Fund, which promotes and educates LGBTQ political leaders, has been tracking how many LGBTQ people won their respective races this year. So far in 2019, the organization said 144 contenders won in 382 races.

Of the LGBTQ people who won Tuesday night, 83 of them were endorsed by the Victory Fund.

Some of the noteworthy winners include Danica Roem, who was elected again after becoming the first openly transgender state official in 2017. Dr. N.J. Akbar also became one of the first openly gay Muslims elected to any seat in the U.S. after winning a seat on the Akron Board of Education.

Other notable LGBTQ wins came in historically Republican states that saw Democratic upsets. In Kentucky, Michael Bowman, who is openly gay, won the state treasurer seat.

Kentucky's hotly-contested gubernatorial election continues as Democratic candidate Andy Beshear declared victory while current Gov. Matt Bevin refuses to concede.

Virginia saw eight LGBTQ wins on Tuesday night. Donna Price, who won a seat on the Albermarle County Board of Supervisors, is one of the first transgender women who are also pansexual to be elected.

Virginia also reelected all five sitting LGBTQ state lawmakers, including Roem. The state also saw Democrats take control of both the state House and Senate.

In Florida, David Richardson, who is openly gay, ran for the Miami Beach City Commission. The race is now headed for a run-off election.

In 2018, the Victory Fund said more than 400 LGBTQ candidates ran for local, state and federal positions.

