WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dozens of protestors crowded the hallways of the Dirksen Senate Building ahead of Friday afternoon's Senate Judiciary Committee vote whether to send Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate.

Video posted to Twitter shows several protestors chanting "November is coming."

Police made several arrests, according to reports.

Dozens of protesters outside the Judiciary Committee meeting on Judge Kavanaugh chant “November is coming.” Many arrests now underway. @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/jnZgOHukWy — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 28, 2018

“November is coming!”



(And so are the Capitol Police, to arrest protestors in the Dirksen Senate building where the Judiciary Committee is poised to advance the Kavanaugh nomination.) pic.twitter.com/ZHuKESLHtx — Josh Jamerson (@joshjame) September 28, 2018

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was confronted in an elevator by two alleged sexual assault victims outraged over his decision to vote for confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"You're telling me that my assault doesn't matter," one of the women said while choking back tears.

A live cable news feed captured Flake repeatedly looking down to avoid eye contact as the women beg him to change his mind about Kavanaugh, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct -- something Kavanaugh categorically denies.

Video: Alleged victims of sexual assault confront Sen. Jeff Flake for supporting Brett Kavanaugh

