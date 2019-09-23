TAMPA, Fla. — The number of parents opting for a religious exemption for their children's vaccinations has been on the rise. Now, a Florida lawmaker wants to take that option away.

The religious exemption is one of two you can get in the state of Florida.

Senator Lauren Book from Broward County has filed Senate Bill 64, which would aim to get more parents to vaccinate their children before enrolling them in school. It would also create a medical exemption review panel to review all exemptions filed with the department of health.

Earlier this year, 10News discovered the number of religious exemptions in Hillsborough County had almost quadrupled since 2011. An interactive map based on census data, shows about 25 percent of kids 4 to 18 have religious exemptions who live in downtown Tampa.

In Pinellas County, it's more than 30 percent in Clearwater. Pasco County and Polk County are under 6 percent.

