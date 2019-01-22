New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says "the world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change."

The congresswoman made the comment while sitting down for an interview with author Ta-Nehisi Coates during a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event in New York City.

Climate change has been a major platform for the youngest congresswoman ever elected.

Right after her first day of U.S. House orientation, she was part of a climate change protest at the office of now-Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Late last year, the Trump administration released a 1,500-page report that said the Earth's climate was now changing faster than at any point in modern civilization and indicated the reason was primarily human activities.

