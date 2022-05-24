House Democrats choose Rep. Fentrice Driskell as next leader

Driskell was elected in 2018.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida House Democrats on Tuesday tapped Rep. Fentrice Driskell as the caucus's next leader for the 2022-2024 term, the first Black woman to hold the position.

Driskell, of Tampa, will replace current leader Rep. Evan Jenne. In a statement, Driskell said she was humbled to take on the role.

"Growing up in Polk County, my dad worked as a dispatcher and my mom was a public-school teacher. I never imagined I’d one day work here, serving my community. I’m so honored and, also, so ready to get to work,” she said.

Driskell was elected in 2018 and is the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee.