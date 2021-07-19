Kriseman endorses Ken Welch in St. Petersburg mayoral race

Welch is part of a crowded group of candidates.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The outgoing mayor of St. Petersburg is throwing his weight behind one candidate looking to replace him next year.

During a news conference on Monday, Mayor Rick Kriseman stood in front of City Hall to endorse former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch. Kriseman said he looked at the crowded field of candidates and made his decision based on who he thought would continue working on what he left behind.

"I said I would listen to the candidates and support the person who I believed would build on what we've accomplished and best address those challenges and problems that still remain," Kriseman said.

Welch has said his priorities, if elected mayor, would include the redevelopment of Tropicana Field, housing, infrastructure and sustainability. The third generation St. Petersburg native has been a commissioner for Pinellas County since the turn of the century, representing St. Pete. He will be succeeded as commissioner by Rene Flowers.

"Under [Kriseman's] guidance, St. Pete is in fact soaring, and I want to move our city to soar higher," Welch said.

Other candidates vying to become St. Petersburg mayor include:

Pete Boland

The owner of The Galley and Mary Margaret’s Old Irish Tavern will be running as a Republican, although the race is non-partisan. The restaurant owner made headlines last year when he spoke out against St. Pete's COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and bars. Boland had a small outbreak of the virus among his staff at The Galley after reopening, leading him to temporarily close "out of an abundance of caution."

Darden Rice

City Councilmember Darden Rice was the first openly gay candidate to run for office in Pinellas County back in 2005. She has sat on St. Pete's council for the last seven years, where she spearheaded many environmental initiatives, including universal curbside recycling.

Robert Blackmon

City Councilmember Robert Blackmon says he has five key priorities for St. Petersburg: creating a vision for Tropicana Field and the Tampa Bay Rays, protecting neighborhoods from redevelopment, preserving the city's environment, providing wrap-around services to vulnerable students in order to prevent violent crime and embracing an open and ethical government.

Wengay Newton

Former state representative and St. Petersburg Councilmember Wengay Newton forewent reelection for his House seat in 2020 in order to run for Pinellas County Commission, which he lost in August of last year. It's not the first time Newton has run for mayor of St. Petersburg. He challenged Kriseman in 2016 but lost.

Michael Ingram

Michael Ingram, 20, will be the youngest candidate in the mayoral race. The current political science major at the University of South Florida is hoping to become the city's youngest mayor (candidates for Pinellas County need to be 18 or older). His campaign is built around infrastructure, the environment, housing and getting young voices involved in politics.

Marcile Powers

A small business owner in Kenwood, Powers says she's running for mayor to keep rental prices down.

Vincent Nowicki

Realtor Vincent Nowicki is vowing to push back against corruption and keep taxes low, while bolstering public safety and advocating for accountability in government.

Michael Levinson

Michael Levinson is a advocate for peace and clean energy. He also has presidential ambitions.

The two candidates who get the most votes in the Aug. 24 primary will advance to the November general election.